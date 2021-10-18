AceD Achieves Market Capitalization of $189,816.70 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One AceD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. AceD has a market cap of $189,816.70 and approximately $697.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AceD has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

