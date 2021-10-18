ACENT (ACE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.20 Million

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last week, ACENT has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ACENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0736 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. ACENT has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00041747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.00195642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00089871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

About ACENT

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,471,107 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

