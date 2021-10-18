Achain Reaches One Day Volume of $1.29 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Achain has a market capitalization of $8.33 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Achain has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.72 or 0.00253726 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00041602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.00197625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00089534 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

