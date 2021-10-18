Actinium (ACM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $39,366.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $785,525.81 and $39,366.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Actinium's official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

