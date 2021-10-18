Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Sets New 52-Week High at $212.35

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $212.35 and last traded at $212.03, with a volume of 2801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.73.

AYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.01 and its 200-day moving average is $179.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

