Acute Angle Cloud Trading Up 31.6% Over Last Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $363,941.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,849.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.24 or 0.06133020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.66 or 0.00305029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $614.19 or 0.00993035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00085553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.26 or 0.00415939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00272661 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.21 or 0.00267110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.