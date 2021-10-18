ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Trading Down 6.6%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s share price dropped 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.27 and last traded at $19.27. Approximately 38,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 876,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

ACVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $97.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $121,740.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 405,875 shares of company stock worth $8,466,708.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

