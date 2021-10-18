Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Gap Up to $8.93

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $9.50. Adecoagro shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 10,203 shares.
AGRO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.
About Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
