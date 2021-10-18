Adient Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 4,144 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 214% compared to the average daily volume of 1,321 call options.

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.80. 13,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.13. Adient has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Adient by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,916 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,184,336,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Adient by 1,443.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 674,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,483,000 after acquiring an additional 630,730 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Adient in the second quarter valued at $18,797,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 90.9% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 868,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,387,000 after acquiring an additional 413,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

