Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $237.00 to $276.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Advance Auto Parts traded as high as $221.00 and last traded at $220.99, with a volume of 9996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.43.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.47.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.83 and a 200 day moving average of $202.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

