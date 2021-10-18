Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAV. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Advantage Energy to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.91.

Shares of AAV stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting C$6.32. The company had a trading volume of 529,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.97. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.67 and a 52 week high of C$6.72.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.8112559 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$2,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

