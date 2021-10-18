Advent International Corp MA Acquires New Shares in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Advent International Corp MA purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,830,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,025,000. ATI Physical Therapy makes up about 52.9% of Advent International Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Advent International Corp MA owned approximately 55.88% of ATI Physical Therapy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth approximately $817,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth approximately $598,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth approximately $3,814,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATIP traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.90. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $13.05.

ATIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, started coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

