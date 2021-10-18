Advent International Corp MA Grows Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Advent International Corp MA increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 5.1% of Advent International Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Advent International Corp MA owned 0.30% of TransDigm Group worth $106,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $360,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 1,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $9.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $629.68. 414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,425. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $618.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.22. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,352,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.88.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

