Advent International Corp MA Invests $78.38 Million in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Advent International Corp MA bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,163,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,375,000. Affirm comprises about 3.8% of Advent International Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Advent International Corp MA owned about 0.44% of Affirm at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 898.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFRM. Stephens started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

AFRM traded up $5.30 on Monday, hitting $152.03. 82,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average is $76.65. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $153.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.26.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

