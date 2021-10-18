Advent International Corp MA Trims Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Advent International Corp MA cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74,468 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 1.1% of Advent International Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Advent International Corp MA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $22,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.94.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $660.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 784.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $630.66 and a 200-day moving average of $562.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.