AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter worth $7,316,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the first quarter worth about $491,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact by 20.7% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 190,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMPX opened at $9.79 on Monday. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

