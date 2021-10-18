AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AerCap by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of AER stock opened at $61.12 on Monday. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

