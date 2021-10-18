Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

AEOXF has been the subject of several other reports. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEOXF remained flat at $$130.50 during midday trading on Monday. Aeroports de Paris has a 12-month low of $95.39 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.16.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

