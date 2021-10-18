AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 91,768 shares.The stock last traded at $18.29 and had previously closed at $17.94.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $91.92 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in AerSale during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AerSale by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AerSale during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

