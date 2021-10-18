Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.80

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 96205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Africa Oil in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $781.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

