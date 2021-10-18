agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the September 15th total of 4,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

In related news, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $444,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $9,116,816,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $314,838,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $302,722,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $283,757,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $244,380,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGL. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $23.96 on Monday. agilon health has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that agilon health will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

