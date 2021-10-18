AGNC Investment (AGNC) to Release Earnings on Monday

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently announced a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.28.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,148 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

