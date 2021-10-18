Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the September 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

NYSE AEM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $84.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

