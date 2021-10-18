Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$99.00.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

TSE:AEM traded down C$0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$70.50. 230,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.79. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$62.28 and a 52 week high of C$109.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.39.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.011695 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.