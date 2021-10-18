Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 119.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 28,937 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 41,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Air Lease by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Air Lease by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 23,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Air Lease by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 218,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

AL opened at $42.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,497,646.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

