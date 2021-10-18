Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.13

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 74979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKBTY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

