Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells $269,875.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $269,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $187,900.00.

Akero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 119,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 458.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,656 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AKRO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

