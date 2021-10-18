Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) were up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.68 and last traded at $36.68. Approximately 33,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 69,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.53.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

