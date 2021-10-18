Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.85.

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Laurentian set a C$14.25 price objective on Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

AGI stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.91. 222,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,345. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.83 and a twelve month high of C$13.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 132.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$239.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$269.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

