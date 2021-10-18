Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $0.80. Alaska Air Group posted earnings per share of ($3.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 132.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $296,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $863,007. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,494,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,178,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,683,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 832,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,648,000 after acquiring an additional 501,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after buying an additional 437,564 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $57.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.34.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

