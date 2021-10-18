Albany International (AIN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Albany International to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.80 million. On average, analysts expect Albany International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $80.28 on Monday. Albany International has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In other Albany International news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Albany International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Albany International worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist reduced their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.