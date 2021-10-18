Alberton Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ALACU) Trading Down 38.1%

Alberton Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ALACU) shares fell 38.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21. 201 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46.

Alberton Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALACU)

Alberton Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in identifying and evaluating suitable acquisition transaction candidates. The company was founded on February 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

