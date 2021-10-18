Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues Earnings Results

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Albertsons Companies updated its FY22 guidance to 2.50-2.60 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACI traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.59. 96,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,252. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.15.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

