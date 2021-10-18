Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Down 5.5%

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s stock price was down 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.53. Approximately 4,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 190,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

The firm has a market cap of $567.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1,669.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 57,679 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,075,000 after buying an additional 35,954 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

