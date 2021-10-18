Alchemy Pay (ACH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $196.33 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0622 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $196.33 million and $22.13 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.75 or 0.00227428 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00112239 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00128337 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002581 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.