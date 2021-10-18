Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,130,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the September 15th total of 56,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.44.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,767,000 after buying an additional 518,556 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after buying an additional 227,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.98. 492,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,065,527. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $453.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.