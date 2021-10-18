Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Indus Capital Partners LLC

Indus Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,878 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 9.4% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $55,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $753,169,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.44.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.86. The stock had a trading volume of 183,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,065,527. The company has a market capitalization of $458.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

