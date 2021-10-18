Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,079 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $44,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $753,169,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after buying an additional 2,697,127 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $167.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,065,527. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $456.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.49.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.44.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

