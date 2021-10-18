Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Boosted by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.39. 80,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,065,527. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.49. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $455.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.44.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

