Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Short Interest Up 28.4% in September

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the September 15th total of 8,300,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALIT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alight in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Alight alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alight during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alight during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Alight during the third quarter valued at about $16,331,000. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALIT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.85. 92,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,847. Alight has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($33.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter.

Alight Company Profile

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.