Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64. Align Technology reported earnings per share of $2.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $10.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.73 to $11.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at $20,700,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,686 shares of company stock worth $13,834,858 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,954,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,499 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 998.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,152,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after purchasing an additional 213,951 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,193,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $593.88. 8,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,074. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $322.87 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $688.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $635.03.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

