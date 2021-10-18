Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($3.25) Per Share

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.25) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

