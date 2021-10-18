Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,415,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 116,244 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.11% of Allegheny Technologies worth $29,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 105,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 53,674 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1,058.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 172,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,906,000 after acquiring an additional 76,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,129,000 after buying an additional 347,962 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after buying an additional 3,503,531 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ATI opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.80. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

