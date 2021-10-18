Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,077 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Alliance Data Systems worth $13,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 96.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 61,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 127.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 83,195 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS stock opened at $99.91 on Monday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.76.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.44.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

