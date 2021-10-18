Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter.

ARLP stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.80. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $12.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

