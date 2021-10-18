Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.69

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 5393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Separately, TheStreet raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 938.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 383,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 346,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $613,000. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

