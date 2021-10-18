Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 10,000 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,539,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises approximately 0.7% of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 4.76% of VICI Properties worth $792,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after buying an additional 1,386,555 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,743,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,396,000 after buying an additional 270,007 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.98. 43,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,952. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.64.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.