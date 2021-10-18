Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 1,102,347 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares during the quarter. Zscaler makes up 0.6% of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 2.51% of Zscaler worth $742,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $43,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 128.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Zscaler by 27.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.86.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $554,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total value of $1,646,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 366,329 shares of company stock worth $98,587,111 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $6.93 on Monday, hitting $299.63. The stock had a trading volume of 18,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,564. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $294.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

