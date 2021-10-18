Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,895,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,227 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 15.47% of iHeartMedia worth $589,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,288,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,993. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.17. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IHRT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.