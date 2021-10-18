Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,029.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,390,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,002,174 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.92% of The Trade Desk worth $339,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 86.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

The Trade Desk stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,433,361. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.46.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,422. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

